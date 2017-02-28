Two men arrested for distributing marijuana to children in McCleary

Two men have been arrested after giving marijuana to children in McCleary.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on January 25th, deputies were called to the McCleary School after school officials received information that students were using drugs at a house in the McCleary area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office a concerned parent reported that students were at a home on Mox Chehalis Road, smoking marijuana, and that the home owner was involved.

The Sheriff’s Office says that they contacted several students between 11 to 14 years old who admitted to smoking marijuana at the home and said that the marijuana was given to them by the homeowner.

Sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant on February 4th at the home, confiscating marijuana paraphernalia, yet very little marijuana was found.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested the home owner, 50 year old Thomas P. Walker and he was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for Distribution of Narcotics to Minors.

Walker has since been formally charged with that crime.

The Sheriff’s Office says that during the investigation, they also learned that 37 year old Rian F. Keith from West Elma Hicklin Road outside of McCleary may also have been involved with the distribution of marijuana to minors.

They say that several minors, again between the ages of 11 to 14 years, stated the marijuana was obtained from Keith.

The Sheriff Office told KXRO that a number of the kids said that Keith was dealing marijuana out of his white limousine while in the City Limits of McCleary.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on Friday, February 24th, deputies and detectives, along with the Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at Keith’s residence and several items were confiscated including marijuana, cash, and smoking devices.

Keith was arrested and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for Distribution of Narcotics to Minors.

Keith has also since been formally charged by the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor’s Office.