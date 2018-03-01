Two killed in house fire east of McCleary

Two people were killed in a house fire this morning east of McCleary.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that Thursday morning at about 3:00am, Fire and Law responded to a carport that was on fire at a residence on Elma Hicklin Road East of McCleary.

They say the reporting party attempted to put the fire out but it quickly spread to the residence.

The sheriff’s office says once the fire department suppressed the fire, two bodies were found inside the residence.

Fire investigators from the sheriff’s office are on scene conducting an investigation and a request for assistance was made to ATF.

At this point, the cause of the fire and whether or not it was criminal in nature is unknown.

According to the sheriff’s office the identities of the bodies have been tentatively identified as an adult man and woman, both from McCleary, but they say that has not yet been confirmed.