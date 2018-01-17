Two killed in accident on the beach south of Westport

Two people were killed in an accident where drugs or alcohol was involved on the beach south of Westport.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that last night at about 10:00pm a 41 year old Alaska man was driving a 2000 Ford F350 on the beach just north of the Bonge Beach Approach when the truck hit a hole.

According to the state patrol the pick-up went airborne and then rolled.

They say that both the driver and his passenger, a 29 year old woman from Tacoma, died in the accident.

The state patrol says drugs or alcohol was involved in the accident and the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.