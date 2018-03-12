Two day clam dig coming this weekend at multiple beaches

Razor clam diggers can return to various beaches for a two-day opening this weekend.

State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the dig on evening low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.

“Last weekend, we had a great turnout for the dig at Mocrocks,” said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for WDFW. “We’ll have more beaches open for this upcoming dig and expect to draw some crowds, especially with the Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival on Saturday.”

On Friday Copalis and Mocrocks will open and on Saturday Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks will all open for digging.

Ayres noted the best digging will take place before sunset each night of the opening.

Typically, Ayres encourages people to dig an hour or two before low tide for optimal results.

Digging is not allowed at any beach before noon.

Under state law, diggers can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

Another dig is tentatively scheduled on various ocean beaches April 19-22.

State shellfish managers typically announce whether a dig will go forward about a week before the opening.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates and evening low tides: