Two car collision sends two to the hospital

A two car collision at the intersection of Highway 101 and the Moclips Highway sent two people to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that yesterday afternoon at about 1:30pm a 58 year old Seattle woman was heading south on Highway 101 in a 2016 Mini Cooper when she attempted to turn onto the Moclips Highway.

The State Patrol says that as she turned she crossed into the other lane and hit a 2005 Dodge Ram that was stopped at the stop sign in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the mini cooper and her passenger, a 93 year old Tenino woman, were transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for their injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the truck were not injured.

According to the State Patrol the cause of the accident was driving too fast.