Two brothers arrested as suspects in a drive by shooting

Two suspects in a drive by shooting were arrested over the weekend.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that over the holiday weekend, two brothers were arrested as suspects in a drive-by shooting that occurred in Aberdeen on May 12 at about 3:00pm in the 300 block of King Street.

They say there were two suspects in a black Infinity that drove by a 26 year old man and shot him in the arm, shattering his bone.

A press release with a picture of a similar vehicle resulted in numerous tips from the public that assisted Aberdeen Detectives to develop a case against the two brothers, one an adult and one a juvenile.

Police say detectives were able to piece together the facts of the case and develop a motive which lead to the arrests of the suspects.

The Aberdeen Street Crimes Unit arrested the 19 year old brother on Sunday evening at about 5:00pm and on Monday morning at about 10:20am the juvenile brother was arrested.

The older brother has been arraigned and is being held on 50,000 dollars bail and is being charged with two counts of Assault 1st degree for both of the victims at the scene and the drive by shooting.

According to police the juvenile will be arraigned today and faces the same charges.

The Aberdeen Police Department says the motive appears to be possibly gang related and may be in retaliation for a crossbow shooting that happened in 2017 where the older brother was shot with a crossbow.

They say he refused to cooperate with the police investigation and signed a waiver of prosecution ending the investigation.

The black Infinity was located and a search warrant was served for the vehicle.