Two alarm fire burns Aberdeen residence

A two alarm fire burned a residence in the 900 block of N Thornton St.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that just before midnight on Monday night they responded to a reported structure fire with assistance from the Hoquiam Fire Department.

They say initial units on scene found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front porch of the two story residence.

From there the fire was able to extend into and throughout the attic area causing extensive damage to the roof and 2nd story of the structure.

Fire crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing further extension into the 1st floor, basement, and surrounding exposures.

Fire crews were on scene for about three hours.

The fire department says smoke and fire damage was estimated to be $266,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is undetermined at this time.