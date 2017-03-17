Twin Harbors added to proposed dig, Kalaloch removed

State shellfish managers have added Twin Harbors beach to the next tentatively scheduled razor clam opening, beginning March 24, and canceled four days of digging at Kalaloch beach due to a low number of clams.

Final approval of scheduled openings will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will announce early next week whether the March 24 dig can proceed, according to Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the department.

Ayres said toxin levels at Twin Harbors had spiked in December and early-January, but toxin levels have declined over the past two months and consistently are meeting public health standards.

“If this next round of testing at Twin Harbors comes back good, we’ll announce tentative dates through April at the beach,” Ayres said.

The proposed razor clam digs would see Twin Harbors open the 24th through the 27th, while Mocrocks would open the 24th and 26th, and Copalis would open for just the 25th.

Although WDFW is adding days at Twin Harbors, the department is canceling the remaining four day of digging this season at Kalaloch beach.

According to Ayres a recent population survey at the beach indicated far fewer clams than pre-season estimates.

“We’re a little mystified about what has happened at Kalaloch over the last few months,” Ayres said. “We need to close the beach to digging this spring to protect the small population there.”

WDFW will continue to monitor the razor clam population at Kalaloch, as well as at other ocean beaches.

The proposed razor clam digs, along with evening low tides and beaches, are listed below: