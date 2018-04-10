Tuition paid for 7 GHC students, with more funding available

Seven current students at Grays Harbor College were awarded a combined $26,000 in funding towards their Bachelor Applied Science, Forest Resource Management degrees, paying for their tuition.

The course at the college is a partnership between Grays Harbor College and Green River College, started last year using grant funding from the US Department of Agriculture and the National Science Foundation, these grants also cover student fees and tuition for the programs as well as provide financial support for outreach specialists focusing on veterans and tribal relationships.

In a release from GHC, they say that the program has already accepted the first group of students for the program, but the funding will be available for the next two years, and that students interested in natural resources management, ecology research, forest harvesting, and drone and GPS technology are encouraged to apply for the next group.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for GHC, our students and local employers, and the natural resources we have in our beautiful area,” said Lucas Rucks, Dean for Workforce Education. “This program allows for career advancement with some wonderful local employers, both private and government, but also continued learning in areas of managing working forests, the healthy timber lifecycle, conservation science, wildland fire, and surveying. We have a great opportunity available locally for anyone that enjoys working with their hands and loves being outdoors.”

“This is such a great opportunity,” first year student Jennilyn Franklin shared. “With this extra help I won’t have to worry so much about working next year as I complete the bachelor degree. I can focus on my studies and graduating!”

Applications are being accepted until June 30, 2018 for the next group of students. To be eligible, applicants must have earned an associate degree in Natural Resources, Forestry Technician, or a related field (these entry-level degrees are also offered at Grays Harbor College) with a 2.0 GPA before the deadline.

“Because there are more funds available than students, all students in this first group and the next two classes will receive full tuition paid for by grant funding,” shared Katie Dailey, GHC Bachelor Completion Facilitator. “I am looking forward to working with the next group of incoming students and sharing the fun news they won’t have any tuition expense.”

The Bachelor of Applied Science in Forestry Resource Management program is limited to 25 students per academic year. Deadline to apply is June 30, 2018. More information is available at www.ghc.edu or by requesting information from Katie Dailey at (360) 538-4030 or katie.dailey@ghc.edu.