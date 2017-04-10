Tsunami workshops travel along the coast this week

A series of community tsunami workshops begin this week along the Washington Coast, starting in Pacific County.

The “Coastal Community Tsunami Workshop Roadshow” is planned on April 12, 13 and 14.

The workshops are planned in Pacific, Jefferson and Clallam counties.

Each workshop will feature experts offering their insight on “the tsunami threat for the Washington coastal region, describe the tsunami warning system, how to get tsunami warning information, and address how you can be better tsunami prepared”.

National Weather Service Seattle Warning Coordination Meteorologist Ted Buehner will provide information on how to get tsunami warning information.

Maximilian Dixon, who manages the Earthquake, Tsunami and Volcano programs for the state will address tsunami preparedness.

Seismologist and Tsunami Warning Science Officer and Deputy Director of the National Tsunami Warning Center Dr. Paul Huang will address tsunami generation and the threat for the Washington coastal region including the Cascadia Subduction Zone not far off the coastline. Dr. Huang will also address how the tsunami warning system works.

Each workshop will be about two hours in length and offer the opportunity to ask these subject matter experts questions. The workshops are hosted by their local emergency management officials.

April 12

1:30-3:30 PM – Ilwaco Community Center, 158 1st Ave North (Hwy 101)

6:00-8:30 PM – Peninsula Senior Center in Ocean Park, 21603 Pacific Way

April 13

6:00-8:30 PM – Peninsula College, Bldg J, Rm 47, Port Angeles

April 14

10:00AM – 12:00PM – Hoh Tribe Council Chambers, 2269 Lower Hoh Road

6:30-8:30 PM – Chimacum High School Auditorium, 91 West Valley Rd.

Everyone is welcome to attend a workshop.

A drawing for two NOAA Weather Radios will conclude each workshop as well.