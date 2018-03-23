Tsunami Roadshow coming to Grays Harbor & Pacific County

Over 2 days in April, the Grays Harbor and Pacific County Emergency Management Departments will be holding events featuring tsunami and earthquake experts to speak to residents.

The experts will discuss tsunami hazards, alert messages and preparing residents to be at least two weeks ready for disaster.

Officials from the Washington Emergency Management Division will be joined by the Washington Geological Survey, the National Weather Service, the University of Washington/Sea Grant and local Emergency Management officials in 90-minute presentations, which will include time for questions.

“We’ve done these presentations before, but we’re expecting more interest given the most recent Alaska Tsunami Watch event this past January,” said Keily Yemm, the tsunami program coordinator for the Washington Emergency Management Division. “Given how events unfolded, we think it’s even more imperative to help people understand the advantages of having a NOAA Weather Alert Radio, the difference in tsunami alert levels, near source vs distance source tsunamis and when the tsunami sirens will be activated.”

The events will be held over 2 days.

In Pacific County, 2 events will be held on Tuesday, April 10. The first will be at 1pm at Raymond Timberland Library, with an evening event at 7pm that same night at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum.

“Our goal is to do presentations like this every year but we’re expecting even more interest given the most recent tsunami event on January 23rd,” said Scott McDougall, Director of the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency. “In spite of the fact this information may seem familiar we think it’s even more imperative than ever to help people understand the advantages of having a NOAA Weather Alert Radio, the difference in tsunami alert levels, near source vs distance source tsunamis and when the AHAB sirens will be activated. Based upon reaction to the event on January 23rd we still have lots of work to do to ensure our community is aware and prepared.”

On Wednesday, April 11 In Grays Harbor, there will also be 2 events. The first event will start at noon at the Ocosta Junior-Senior High School Library, with an evening event at 6pm at the Ocean Shores Convention Center.

There are currently 23 All Hazard Alert Broadcast sirens in Grays Harbor (including one located at the Quinault Indian Nation) out of 69 located in tsunami threatened coastal communities across the entire state.

The outreach campaign is partially funded by the National Tsunami Hazard Mitigation Program, which is also providing funding this year for more tsunami evacuation and hazard zone signs in tsunami threatened communities, new tsunami inundation modeling studies and the development of a best practices guide for building vertical evacuation structures in Washington, as well as other efforts.

Besides Grays Harbor, presentations are also scheduled April 10 through April 13 all along Washington’s outer coast to include locations in Clallam, Jefferson and Pacific counties with presentations also hosted with the Hoh and Quileute Nations.