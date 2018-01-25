Tryouts announced for Grays Harbor Gulls soccer team

The Grays Harbor Gulls FC adult men’s soccer team has announced a date for tryouts.

They say that tryouts will be held at Stewart Field in Aberdeen on Saturday March 3rd from 10-1 and Sunday March 4th from 1-3.

Head Coach Drew Grannemann says that the team has been hosting open fields at Stewart Field, and will continue to hold them every Wednesday at 6pm and Saturdays at 10am until tryouts.

The team announced in December that they would be joining a new league called the Western Washington Premier League.

Schedules online show the Gulls joining; the Lacey Pocket Gophers FC, Twin City Union FC from Centralia/Chehalis, Snohomish County Steelheads, ISC Gunners FC from Issaquah, and Harbor FC from Gig Harbor.

Emails have been sent out to players who have contacted the team via their Twitter or Facebook pages about playing.

The team is currently recruiting both players and supporters of their attempt.

They told KXRO that “If people are interested in sponsoring or volunteering, contributing in any way” that they should message the team at ghgullsfc@gmail.com, or via their Facebook or Twitter pages.

They say that more information will be coming as the dates approach.