Truck that ran over 2 local men sought by police

Early Saturday morning, around 1:30am, 2 local men were ran over by a truck near Donkey Creek.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is looking for the truck and driver.

According to GHSO, the truck was reported as driving recklessly and “doing doughnuts” on the Donkey Creek Campgrounds gravel bar near Humptulips.

According to campers, they were upset at the white male driving the truck, telling him to stop.

Following an argument, the man continued driving recklessly.

The campers say that one of them threw a rock at the truck, breaking a window.

When the window broke, the driver backed his truck over the 19 and 20 year old men.

The 20 year old Taholah man and a 19 year old Aberdeen man are both in critical condition, and Deputy Chief Dave Pimentel tells KXRO that due to the injuries could lead to increased charges.

The driver was described as 30-35 year old white male with dark hair and a short beard. There was also a woman in the truck, described as a 30 year old white female with dark hair. Campers say the woman was heard screaming at the driver to stop.

The truck fled the scene.

The GHSO is looking for any information on the driver of the truck, described by witnesses as similar to the 1990 lifted white Chevrolet truck seen in this photo.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective Sergeant Darrin Wallace or Deputy Eric Cowsert at (360) 533-8765.