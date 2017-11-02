Truck crashes into garage in Hoquiam

A truck crashed into a garage in Hoquiam yesterday and one was arrested after trying to flee the scene.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on Wednesday afternoon just before 4:00pm they responded along with the Hoquiam Fire Department to the scene of a truck versus building collision in the 900 block of Broadway Ave.

Witnesses said the red full-size Ford pick-up was heading south at a high rate of speed when it failed to make a corner and crashed into a garage at nearby residence.

They say it appeared the driver did not brake as the truck drifted off to the right in a left-hand corner.

Police say that after the Ford went off the road, it was launched through a ditch and into the corner of the garage.

The impact caused extensive damage to the building and moved a vehicle which was parked inside sideways.

The truck was pulled across the street but was unable to be driven due to extensive damage.

Hoquiam Police say the driver attempted to flee on foot but was found several blocks away by the first responding officer.

Officers are investigating to determine whether or not alcohol or drugs were involved, but the driver’s license was suspended.

The driver was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for possible injuries and a passenger of the truck refused treatment.

The truck was impounded at the scene and the residents inside the home were not injured.