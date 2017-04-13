Transportation improvement projects throughout Aberdeen approved

Projects for 2017 in Aberdeen using funds from the local Transportation Benefit District have been set following a special meeting on Wednesday evening.

Prior to their regular meeting, the Aberdeen City Council met as the Transportation Benefit District to approve their proposed annual Transportation Project Plan.

In total, $870,000 is available for the projects.

There are projects scheduled for each ward within the city, with fixes planned to repair roads, sidewalks, and general chip sealing.

The plan was approved unanimously.

TASK NAME ALLOCATION BUDGET 1 Large Projects 78.74% $685,000 2 Small Projects 4.02% $35,000 3 Sidewalks 5.75% $50,000 4 Alleys 3.45% $30,000 5 Crack Sealing 3.45% $30,000 Reserve 4.60% $40,000 TOTAL 100.00% $870,000

TASK 1 ‐ LARGE PROJECTS

Budget $685,000

Selection Process:

The Public Works Department, Street Department, and Engineering Department submitted 75 street segments for consideration. The City Engineer viewed each street segment and determined that nine should be removed from consideration immediately due to good condition and six should be revisited next year. Engineer Techs inspected each of the remaining 60 street segments and rated their conditions. The City Engineer tabulated the ratings and ranked the streets in each ward based on the results. The City Engineer moved three street segments from “Large Projects” to “Small Projects”, disqualified streets that were strong candidates for State TIB funding later, and added one additional street segment (A from 1st to 2nd). Wards 3, 4, and 5 had projects that shared boundaries so a fourth priority was added to each. The Public Works Director approved the selections.

# Ward 1 1 Priority 1 $90,000 Baldwin from Lewis to Evans and

Lewis from Huntley to Baldwin 2 Priority 2 $70,000 Lovett from Lewis to Evans 3 Priority 3 $115,000 Coolidge from Huntley to Boone Ward 2 4 Priority 1 $25,000 Perry from Boulevard to Decatur 5 Priority 2 $75,000 Polk from Schley to Taylor 6 Priority 3 $150,000 Curtis from Boulevard to Decatur Ward 3 7 Priority 1 $155,000 Arnold between Stewart and 8th 8 Priority 2 $85,000 I from 9th to 300 feet north of I 9 Priority 3 $115,000 3rd from Arnold to F 10 Priority 4 $75,000 A from 1st to 2nd Ward 4 11 Priority 1 $85,000 I from 9th to 300 feet north of I 12 Priority 2 $20,000 7th from Scammel to Jeffries 13 Priority 3 $30,000 Graves from Purkey to Lee 14 Priority 4 $55,000 Williams from 5th to Sumner Ward 5 15 Priority 1 $100,000 Market from Park to Lincoln 16 Priority 2 $75,000 Market from Lincoln to Division 17 Priority 3 $25,000 3rd from M to Jefferson 18 Priority 4 $50,000 Broadway from Heron to State Ward 6 19 Priority 1 $135,000 Haight from 1st to Sumner 20 Priority 2 $20,000 Pacific from Scammell to Jeffries 21 Priority 3 $25,000 Pacific from Willow to Maple

TASK 2 ‐ SMALL PROJECTS

Budget $35,000

Description:

Funds are provided for City crews to perform smaller‐scale repairs at locations directed by the

City Engineer. The Engineering Department provides design to the crews. The Public Works

Director approves all work prior to proceeding.

Locations:

5th from F to Williams

9th between I and H

Bel‐Aire between Montview and Robert Gray

Rice between 6th and 8th

** Additional locations identified by the City Engineer if budget allows

TASK 3 ‐ SIDEWALKS

Budget $ 50,000

Description:

Funds are provided for City crews to perform smaller‐scale repairs at locations directed by the

City Engineer. The Engineering Department provides design to the crews. The Public Works

Director approves all work prior to proceeding.

Locations:

Oak Street and Anderson Drive

Terrace Avenue stairway

** Jefferson & Wishkah

** Additional locations identified by the City Engineer if budget allows

TASK 4 ‐ ALLEYS

Budget $30,000

Description:

Funds are provided for City crews to perform smaller‐scale repairs at locations directed by the

City Engineer. The Engineering Department provides design to the crews. The Public Works

Director approves all work prior to proceeding.

Locations:

W 1st Street, 1400 block

W 2nd Street, 1400 block

W 6th Street, 2000 block

Aberdeen Avenue, 1700 block

Aberdeen Avenue, 1800 block

Aberdeen Avenue, 2000 block

Arthur Street, 1000 block

E Street & 3rd Avenue

Pacific Avenue, 1800 block

Pacific Avenue, 1900 block

Prospect Avenue & Terrace Avenue

Sumner Avenue, 2200 block

Sumner Avenue, 1800 block

** Alley behind post office

** 800 Block M Street

** Additional locations identified by the City Engineer if budget allows

TASK 5 ‐ CRACK SEALING

Budget $30,000

Description:

Funds are provided for City crews to perform smaller‐scale repairs at locations directed by the

City Engineer. The Engineering Department provides design to the crews. The Public Works

Director approves all work prior to proceeding.

Locations:

Any Federally classified roadway within the City that is not within WSDOT jurisdiction.