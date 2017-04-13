Transportation improvement projects throughout Aberdeen approved

Projects for 2017 in Aberdeen using funds from the local Transportation Benefit District have been set following a special meeting on Wednesday evening.
Prior to their regular meeting, the Aberdeen City Council met as the Transportation Benefit District to approve their proposed annual Transportation Project Plan.
In total, $870,000 is available for the projects.
There are projects scheduled for each ward within the city, with fixes planned to repair roads, sidewalks, and general chip sealing.
The plan was approved unanimously.
|TASK
|NAME
|ALLOCATION
|BUDGET
|1
|Large Projects
|78.74%
|$685,000
|2
|Small Projects
|4.02%
|$35,000
|3
|Sidewalks
|5.75%
|$50,000
|4
|Alleys
|3.45%
|$30,000
|5
|Crack Sealing
|3.45%
|$30,000
|Reserve
|4.60%
|$40,000
|TOTAL
|100.00%
|$870,000
TASK 1 ‐ LARGE PROJECTS
|Budget
|$685,000
Selection Process:
- The Public Works Department, Street Department, and Engineering Department submitted 75 street segments for consideration.
- The City Engineer viewed each street segment and determined that nine should be removed from consideration immediately due to good condition and six should be revisited next year.
- Engineer Techs inspected each of the remaining 60 street segments and rated their conditions.
- The City Engineer tabulated the ratings and ranked the streets in each ward based on the results.
- The City Engineer moved three street segments from “Large Projects” to “Small Projects”, disqualified streets that were strong candidates for State TIB funding later, and added one additional street segment (A from 1st to 2nd).
- Wards 3, 4, and 5 had projects that shared boundaries so a fourth priority was added to each.
- The Public Works Director approved the selections.
|#
|Ward 1
|1
|Priority 1
|$90,000
|Baldwin from Lewis to Evans and
Lewis from Huntley to Baldwin
|2
|Priority 2
|$70,000
|Lovett from Lewis to Evans
|3
|Priority 3
|$115,000
|Coolidge from Huntley to Boone
|Ward 2
|4
|Priority 1
|$25,000
|Perry from Boulevard to Decatur
|5
|Priority 2
|$75,000
|Polk from Schley to Taylor
|6
|Priority 3
|$150,000
|Curtis from Boulevard to Decatur
|Ward 3
|7
|Priority 1
|$155,000
|Arnold between Stewart and 8th
|8
|Priority 2
|$85,000
|I from 9th to 300 feet north of I
|9
|Priority 3
|$115,000
|3rd from Arnold to F
|10
|Priority 4
|$75,000
|A from 1st to 2nd
|Ward 4
|11
|Priority 1
|$85,000
|I from 9th to 300 feet north of I
|12
|Priority 2
|$20,000
|7th from Scammel to Jeffries
|13
|Priority 3
|$30,000
|Graves from Purkey to Lee
|14
|Priority 4
|$55,000
|Williams from 5th to Sumner
|Ward 5
|15
|Priority 1
|$100,000
|Market from Park to Lincoln
|16
|Priority 2
|$75,000
|Market from Lincoln to Division
|17
|Priority 3
|$25,000
|3rd from M to Jefferson
|18
|Priority 4
|$50,000
|Broadway from Heron to State
|Ward 6
|19
|Priority 1
|$135,000
|Haight from 1st to Sumner
|20
|Priority 2
|$20,000
|Pacific from Scammell to Jeffries
|21
|Priority 3
|$25,000
|Pacific from Willow to Maple
TASK 2 ‐ SMALL PROJECTS
|Budget
|$35,000
Description:
Funds are provided for City crews to perform smaller‐scale repairs at locations directed by the
City Engineer. The Engineering Department provides design to the crews. The Public Works
Director approves all work prior to proceeding.
Locations:
5th from F to Williams
9th between I and H
Bel‐Aire between Montview and Robert Gray
Rice between 6th and 8th
** Additional locations identified by the City Engineer if budget allows
TASK 3 ‐ SIDEWALKS
|Budget
|$ 50,000
Description:
Funds are provided for City crews to perform smaller‐scale repairs at locations directed by the
City Engineer. The Engineering Department provides design to the crews. The Public Works
Director approves all work prior to proceeding.
Locations:
Oak Street and Anderson Drive
Terrace Avenue stairway
** Jefferson & Wishkah
** Additional locations identified by the City Engineer if budget allows
TASK 4 ‐ ALLEYS
|Budget
|$30,000
Description:
Funds are provided for City crews to perform smaller‐scale repairs at locations directed by the
City Engineer. The Engineering Department provides design to the crews. The Public Works
Director approves all work prior to proceeding.
Locations:
W 1st Street, 1400 block
W 2nd Street, 1400 block
W 6th Street, 2000 block
Aberdeen Avenue, 1700 block
Aberdeen Avenue, 1800 block
Aberdeen Avenue, 2000 block
Arthur Street, 1000 block
E Street & 3rd Avenue
Pacific Avenue, 1800 block
Pacific Avenue, 1900 block
Prospect Avenue & Terrace Avenue
Sumner Avenue, 2200 block
Sumner Avenue, 1800 block
** Alley behind post office
** 800 Block M Street
** Additional locations identified by the City Engineer if budget allows
TASK 5 ‐ CRACK SEALING
|Budget
|$30,000
Description:
Funds are provided for City crews to perform smaller‐scale repairs at locations directed by the
City Engineer. The Engineering Department provides design to the crews. The Public Works
Director approves all work prior to proceeding.
Locations:
Any Federally classified roadway within the City that is not within WSDOT jurisdiction.