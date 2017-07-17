Transportation grants bring $8.6 million to locally involved programs

Grays Harbor and Pacific County programs will receive $8.6 million dollars in grants.
In a newly announced list of grant awards by the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization, they say that Grays Harbor Transit will receive over $3.5 million in grant funding, while Pacific County will see $2.7 million.
Over $2 million will replace eight local buses in Grays Harbor, which the RTPO says are ”well past their useful life”, while an additional $1.5 million will be used to “Preserve Existing Fixed Route and Demand Response Public Transportation Service” locally.
In Pacific County, over $1 million will be used to replace vehicles, $1.7 million to preserve existing service.
In the Consolidated Grant Program award list for the regional transit origination, they say that they received 18 out of 23 awards that they applied for. All grants filed for Grays Harbor and Pacific County will be fulfilled.
In addition to local transit, other organizations covering our area will be funded.
Coastal Community Action Program of Grays Harbor and Pacific County will receive over $500,000 for their programs.
Squaxin Island Tribe saw $250,000 in funding to sustain and upgrade services, Wahkiakum County Health and Human Resources, which covers a portion of Pacific County will see $520,000, and Thurston Regional Planning Council which works with Grays Harbor received $1.2 million.
The RTPO that covers our area was awarded over $12 million, while over $60 million was awarded statewide.
In addition to local transit, Coastal Community Action Program of Grays Harbor and Pacific County will receive over $500,000 for their programs.
2017–2019 Consolidated Grant Program Awards
|Organization
|County or Counties
|Project Description
|Award
|Arc of Tri-Cities
|Benton & Franklin
|Replaces two ADA vans for service in Benton & Franklin counties for special needs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
|$103,296
|Arc of Tri-Cities
|Benton & Franklin
|Sustains response services in Benton/Franklin counties for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
|$63,360
|Asotin County
PTBA
|Asotin
|Replaces one ADA-compliant cutaway vehicle.
|$68,392
|ATS Trans, LLC
|Pierce
|Provides replacement vehicles for coordinated transportation.
|$388,248
|Catholic Community Services
|Pierce
|Sustains volunteer transportation services.
|$277,696
|Catholic Community Services
|Thurston
|Sustains support for the Thurston County Bus Buddies program.
|$96,625
|Central Transit
|Kittitas
|Sustains Central Transit’s fixed route system serving the city of Ellensburg.
|$360,406
|Central Transit
|Kittitas
|Expands Central Transit’s fixed route system with a second route to increase accessibility.
|$464,529
|Clallam Transit
|Clallam
|Sustains paratransit services.
|$1,500,000
|Clallam Transit
|Clallam
|Expands fixed route services to a regional route.
|$143,488
|Coastal Community Action Program
|Grays Harbor & Pacific
|Sustains Driven to Opportunity program for employment and education-related purposes.
|$512,461
|Columbia County Public Transportation
|Columbia & Walla Walla
|Sustains fixed route and demand response service.
|$1,556,100
|Council on Aging & Human Services (COAST)
|Asotin, Garfield & Whitman
|Sustains operating assistance for on-demand and deviated fixed-route services.
|$524,000
|Council on Aging & Human Services (COAST)
|Asotin, Garfield & Whitman
|Provides one replacement ADA-compliant cutaway vehicle and two replacement ADA-compliant mini-vans.
|$111,381
|Cowlitz Indian Tribe
|Cowlitz & Lewis
|Sustains demand response services in South Lewis and North Cowlitz Counties.
|$415,258
|ECHHO
|Jefferson
|Sustains volunteer driver demand-response service for people with special needs.
|$25,000
|Entrust Community Services
|Yakima
|Sustains transportation services for people with disabilities in rural Yakima County.
|$87,799
|Everett Transit
|Snohomish
|SNOTRAC mobility management.
|$143,962 *
|Frontier Behavioral Health
|Spokane
|Sustains support for Care Cars transportation program for at-risk and/or low-income seniors.
|$305,316
|Garfield County Public Transportation
|Garfield & Asotin
|Sustains weekday rural commuter routes, medical/shopper route into Asotin and Nez Perce Counties, and local service for Garfield County.
|$318,084
|Grant Transit Authority
|Grant
|Replaces two ADA-compliant buses.
|$212,800
|Grant Transit Authority
|Grant
|Sustains fixed-route express commuter services for low-income production plant workers between Moses Lake and Warden.
|$176,000
|Grays Harbor Transit
|Grays Harbor, Mason & Thurston
|Sustains fixed route and demand response services.
|$1,500,000
|Grays Harbor Transit
|Grays Harbor, Mason & Thurston
|Replaces 35-foot buses.
|$2,085,120
|Hopelink
|King
|Provides mobility management and operational support to King County Mobility Coalition and three sub-regional groups.
|$513,056 *
|Hopelink
|King, Pierce & Snohomish
|Provides mobility management to support coordination and communication between transportation, human service, and emergency service providers.
|$77,804
|HopeSource
|Kittitas
|Replaces four ADA cutaway buses for special needs in upper and lower Kittitas County.
|$283,070
|HopeSource
|Kittitas
|Sustains demand response services for the elderly and persons with disabilities.
|$1,202,747
|HopeSource
|Kittitas
|Provides dispatch & Intelligent Transportation System software and hardware.
|$211,716
|Human Services Council
|Clark
|Sustains demand response services for the elderly and persons with disabilities.
|$306,360
|Human Services Council
|Clark
|Sustains demand response services to low-income and special needs individuals for employment-related purposes.
|$492,354
|Human Services Council
|Cowlitz & Wahkiakum
|Sustains demand response services for the elderly and persons with disabilities.
|$350,872
|Island County
|Island
|Provides Planning for special needs coordination and greater transportation services in Island County.
|$50,000
|Island County PTBA
|Island
|Replaces five light-duty, van-chassis-built cutaway buses.
|$522,295
|Island County PTBA
|Island
|Sustains Island County Connector.
|$2,206,611
|Island County PTBA
|Island
|Replaces two heavy-duty, 40-foot buses.
|$810,017
|Island County PTBA
|Island
|Establishes Mobility Management Specialist position for outreach program.
|$134,757
|Island County PTBA
|Island
|Replaces seven medium-duty, truck-chassis-built cutaway buses.
|$922,387
|Jamestown S’Klallam
|Clallam & Jefferson
|Sustains Jamestown campus route service.
|$139,096
|Jefferson Transit Authority
|Jefferson, Clallam & Grays Harbor
|Sustains Jefferson Transit’s Olympic Connection service.
|$377,000
|Jefferson Transit Authority
|Jefferson & Kitsap
|Sustains East Jefferson fixed route and on-demand services.
|$1,765,000
|Jefferson Transit Authority
|Jefferson & Kitsap
|Provides two medium-duty replacement buses to sustain fixed route services.
|$717,439
|Kalispel Tribe of Indians
|Spokane & Pend Oreille
|Sustains fixed-route service between the Kalispel Reservation and Spokane and Ione.
|$382,281
|Klickitat County Senior Services
|Klickitat
|Sustains demand response services for the elderly and persons with disabilities.
|$880,050
|Klickitat County Senior Services
|Klickitat
|Provides two replacement light-duty cutaways and three minivans for dial-a-ride service.
|$192,083
|Lewis Mt Hwy Transit
|Lewis
|Sustains service connecting eastern and central Lewis County communities to Chehalis/Centralia
|$649,350
|Lewis Mt Hwy Transit
|Lewis
|Replaces one vehicle.
|$74,583
|Link Transit
|Chelan
|Sustains Upper Valley demand response.
|$130,000
|Link Transit
|Chelan & Douglas
|Sustains commuter routes serving Entiat, Chelan, Cashmere, Leavenworth and Waterville.
|$775,000
|Link Transit
|Chelan & Douglas
|Sustains mobility management program.
|$160,000
|Link Transit
|Chelan & Douglas
|Provides portable 275kW diesel generator.
|$110,000
|Link Transit
|Chelan & Douglas
|Replaces two vans for medical services and three 29-foot buses
|$340,000
|Lower Columbia Community Action Program
|Clark & Cowlitz
|Sustains fixed-route services to the general public along the I-5 corridor between Vancouver, Longview and Castle Rock.
|$551,987
|Lummi Nation aka Lummi Indian Business Council
|Whatcom
|Sustains Lummi Transit operations.
|$586,945
|Makah Tribal Council
|Clallam
|Sustains Makah Public Transit.
|$164,647
|Mason County Transportation Authority
|Mason
|Sustains zone and fixed-route services between Shelton, Lower Hood Canal, Arcadia and the Agate/Hartsine area, as contracted with the Shelton School District.
|$486,000
|Mason County Transportation Authority
|Mason
|Sustains demand response services to persons with special needs and the general public not served by existing fixed-route and route-deviated services.
|$1,197,000
|Mason County Transportation Authority
|Mason
|Replaces five light-duty cutaway vehicles.
|$378,679
|Mason County Transportation Authority
|Mason, Kitsap & Thurston
|Sustains regional transportation connectivity services between Mason Transit and transit services in adjacent counties.
|$1,026,000
|Mid-Columbia Economic Development District
|Skamania &
Klickitat
|Expands the Gorge TransLink Alliance Mobility Management project in Skamania and Klickitat counties; and Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties in Oregon.
|$65,000
|Mount Si Senior Center
|King
|Sustains demand response services to the general public and persons with special needs in East King County, including areas east of North Bend through the Snoqualmie Valley and north to Monroe in Snohomish County.
|$1,027,379
|Mount Si Senior Center
|King
|Replaces four light-duty cutaway buses for demand response services.
|$193,154
|Okanogan County Transportation & Nutrition
|Okanogan
|Provides two ADA-accessible vans for demand response service for elderly, specials needs and general public.
|$80,424
|Okanogan County Transportation & Nutrition
|Okanogan
|Replaces five ADA-accessible, light-duty cutaway vehicles for demand response for the elderly, people with special needs, and the general public.
|$291,420
|Okanogan County Transportation & Nutrition
|Okanogan
|Sustains Colville Tribe & Okanogan County commuter routes.
|$615,302
|Okanogan County Transportation & Nutrition
|Okanogan
|Sustains demand response services for the elderly, persons with special needs, and the general public.
|$838,440
|Olympic Community Action Program
|Clallam & Jefferson
|Replaces vehicle for the West End Job Lift program.
|$48,334
|Olympic Community Action Program
|Clallam & Jefferson
|Sustains West End Job Lift services on the Olympic Peninsula including tribal lands
|$126,951
|Pacific Transit
|Pacific
|Sustains fixed route services with intercity connections to Aberdeen, Naselle and Astoria (OR).
|$1,035,450
|Pacific Transit
|Pacific
|Sustains demand response services with intercity connections to Aberdeen, Naselle and Astoria (OR).
|$686,550
|Pacific Transit
|Pacific
|Replaces two ADA buses for special needs transportation.
|$138,157
|Pacific Transit
|Pacific
|Replaces two buses to sustain existing services.
|$866,646
|People for People
|Adams, Lincoln, Grant & Franklin
|Sustains rural and special needs transportation services.
|$1,804,195
|People for People
|Adams, Lincoln & Grant
|Replaces vehicles for special needs transportation.
|$543,004
|People for People
|Adams, Lincoln & Grant
|Sustains mobility management services.
|$134,104
|People for People
|Yakima
|Sustains mobility management services.
|$125,101
|People for People
|Yakima
|Replaces five light-duty cutaway buses and one medium-duty cutaway bus for demand response and fixed route services.
|$519,603
|People for People
|Yakima & Franklin
|Sustains route-deviated and demand response services to persons with special needs and the general public.
|$2,509,918
|Pierce County Community Connections
|Pierce
|Sustains “Beyond the Borders” demand response to special needs populations living outside of the Pierce Transit service area.
|$1,041,600 *
|Pierce County Community Connections
|Pierce
|Sustains mobility management activities for the Pierce County Coordinated Transportation Coalition.
|$174,754 *
|Puget Sound Educational Services District
|Pierce & King
|Sustains driver training for low-income people who, in turn, provide transportation to people with special needs.
|$548,853
|Puget Sound Educational Services District
|Pierce & King
|Sustain Key Peninsula School Bus Connects service within the Peninsula School District.
|$150,000
|Pullman Transit
|Whitman
|Sustains fixed route services to persons with special needs and the general public.
|$1,846,778
|Pullman Transit
|Whitman
|Sustains demand response services to persons with special needs and the general public.
|$572,389
|Pullman Transit
|Whitman
|Expands operational service to extend days and greater frequency.
|$434,360
|RiverCities Transit
|Cowlitz
|Sustains paratransit services in the Longview/Kelso urban area.
|$416,778
|RiverCities Transit
|Cowlitz
|Replaces three cutaway vehicles with three propane-powered vehicles.
|$295,144
|Rural Resources Community Action
|Stevens
|Sustains route-deviated commuter transportation service for the general public connecting Kettle Falls, Colville and Chewelah.
|$330,399
|Rural Resources Community Action
|Stevens, Ferry & Pend Oreille
|Sustains operating assistance for dial-a-ride service for special needs and veterans.
|$1,024,633
|Rural Resources Community Action
|Stevens, Ferry & Pend Oreille
|Replaces two light-duty buses.
|$106,385
|Rural Resources Community Action
|Stevens, Ferry & Pend Oreille
|Expands dial-a-ride services for the general public, people with special needs, seniors, and low-income people.
|$25,500
|San Juan County
|San Juan
|Sustains transportation vouchers for people with special needs.
|$120,000
|San Juan County
|San Juan
|Sustains a mobility manager position for the purpose of facilitating and developing a long term coordinated transportation network.
|$207,209
|Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe
|Skagit &
Snohomish
|Sustains the Darrington-Concrete shuttle bus service.
|$119,325
|Senior Services of Snohomish County
|Snohomish
|Replaces four light-duty cutaway buses for the Transportation Assistance Program.
|$338,919 *
|Senior Services of Snohomish County
|Snohomish
|Sustains the Transportation Assistance Program operations.
|$831,777 *
|Senior Services of Snohomish County
|Snohomish
|Provides outreach activities for the Transportation Assistance Program.
|$34,037 *
|Skagit Transit
|Skagit
|Replaces five paratransit vehicles.
|$77,804
|Skagit Transit
|Skagit
|Sustains mobility management specialist position.
|$136,151
|Skagit Transit
|Skagit
|Expands Skagit Transit route 40X.
|$99,993
|Skamania County Senior Services
|Skamania & Clark
|Sustains dial-a-ride services for the general public and disadvantaged populations.
|$275,000
|Skamania County Senior Services
|Skamania and Clark
|Sustains deviated fixed route services for the general public and disadvantaged populations.
|$188,550
|Skamania County Senior Services
|Skamania & Clark
|Provides new dispatching system as part of Information Technology Architecture project.
|$48,000
|Sound Generations
|King
|Sustains the Hyde Shuttles, a community-based paratransit service in King County.
|$1,692,033 *
|Special Mobility Services
|Spokane
|Sustains demand response service in North Spokane County with connections to Spokane for the general public.
|$418,602
|Special Mobility Services
|Spokane & Pend Oreille
|Sustains deviated fixed route service between Newport and Spokane for rural residents.
|$226,308
|Special Mobility Services
|Spokane, Lincoln & Adams
|Sustains deviated fixed route service between Davenport and Spokane and Ritzville and Spokane.
|$364,828
|Spokane Tribe of Indians
|Spokane & Stevens
|Sustains general operating services for the Moccasin Express.
|$615,000
|Spokane Tribe of Indians
|Spokane & Stevens
|Provides support for the purchase and installation of 10 bus shelters for Moccasin Express passengers.
|$160,000
|Squaxin Island Tribe
|Mason, Grays Harbor & Thurston
|Sustains operating assistance for weekday dial-a-ride service.
|$190,000
|Squaxin Island Tribe
|Mason, Grays Harbor and Thurston
|Replaces one ADA-accessible cutaway bus.
|$61,203
|Thurston Regional Planning Council
|Thurston, Grays Harbor, Lewis & Mason
|Provides Here to There mobility management.
|$48,000
|TOGETHER!/Thurston Regional Planning Council
|Thurston, Grays Harbor, Lewis & Mason
|Sustains demand response service to people in rural and tribal areas and communities.
|$1,138,950
|Tri County Economic Development District
|Stevens, Ferry & Pend Orielle
|Provides support for a regional mobility/
veterans service coordinator position.
|$125,180
|Twin Transit
|Lewis
|Sustains fixed route and paratransit service in and around Centralia/Chehalis.
|$1,390,553
|Twin Transit
|Lewis
|Replaces a vehicle lift (hoist) and engines in two buses.
|$81,913
|United Way of Pierce County
|Pierce
|Provides support for South Sound 2-1-1 Transportation Resource Center.
|$218,013 *
|Valley Transit
|Walla Walla
|Replaces up to four paratransit vehicles.
|$399,382
|Wahkiakum County Health and Human Resources
|Wahkiakum, Cowlitz & Pacific
|Sustains rural bus service from Cathlamet to Longview, and to Naselle.
|$520,538
|Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
|Walla Walla
|Provides support for regional transit study/rural mobility strategic plan.
|$50,000
|Whatcom Council of Governments
|Whatcom
|Provides Regional Mobility Manager to serve Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties.
|$191,000
|Whatcom Transportation Authority
|Whatcom
|Expands Connecting Communities program in northern rural Whatcom County.
|$868,984
|Yakima Transit
|Yakima & Kittitas
|Sustains the Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter service.
|$435,811
|Yakima Transit
|Yakima & Kittitas
|Expands Yakima Transit’s commuter service between Yakima and Ellensburg.
|$41,252
|Total
|$60,937,797
* Funded partially or solely by the Puget Sound Regional Council.