Transportation grants bring $8.6 million to locally involved programs
Grays Harbor and Pacific County programs will receive $8.6 million dollars in grants.

In a newly announced list of grant awards by the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization, they say that Grays Harbor Transit will receive over $3.5 million in grant funding, while Pacific County will see $2.7 million.

Over $2 million will replace eight local buses in Grays Harbor, which the RTPO says are ”well past their useful life”, while an additional $1.5 million will be used to “Preserve Existing Fixed Route and Demand Response Public Transportation Service” locally.

In Pacific County, over $1 million will be used to replace vehicles, $1.7 million to preserve existing service.

In the Consolidated Grant Program award list for the regional transit origination, they say that they received 18 out of 23 awards that they applied for. All grants filed for Grays Harbor and Pacific County will be fulfilled.

In addition to local transit, other organizations covering our area will be funded.

Coastal Community Action Program of Grays Harbor and Pacific County will receive over $500,000 for their programs.

Squaxin Island Tribe saw $250,000 in funding to sustain and upgrade services, Wahkiakum County Health and Human Resources, which covers a portion of Pacific County will see $520,000, and Thurston Regional Planning Council which works with Grays Harbor received $1.2 million.

The RTPO that covers our area was awarded over $12 million, while over $60 million was awarded statewide.

2017–2019 Consolidated Grant Program Awards

Organization County or Counties Project Description Award
Arc of Tri-Cities Benton & Franklin Replaces two ADA vans for service in Benton & Franklin counties for special needs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. $103,296
Arc of Tri-Cities Benton & Franklin Sustains response services in Benton/Franklin counties for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. $63,360
Asotin County
PTBA		 Asotin Replaces one ADA-compliant cutaway vehicle. $68,392
ATS Trans, LLC Pierce Provides replacement vehicles for coordinated transportation. $388,248
Catholic Community Services Pierce Sustains volunteer transportation services. $277,696
Catholic Community Services Thurston Sustains support for the Thurston County Bus Buddies program. $96,625
Central Transit Kittitas Sustains Central Transit’s fixed route system serving the city of Ellensburg. $360,406
Central Transit Kittitas Expands Central Transit’s fixed route system with a second route to increase accessibility. $464,529
Clallam Transit Clallam Sustains paratransit services. $1,500,000
Clallam Transit Clallam Expands fixed route services to a regional route. $143,488
Coastal Community Action Program Grays Harbor & Pacific Sustains Driven to Opportunity program for employment and education-related purposes. $512,461
Columbia County Public Transportation Columbia & Walla Walla Sustains fixed route and demand response service. $1,556,100
Council on Aging & Human Services (COAST) Asotin, Garfield & Whitman Sustains operating assistance for on-demand and deviated fixed-route services. $524,000
Council on Aging & Human Services (COAST) Asotin, Garfield & Whitman Provides one replacement ADA-compliant cutaway vehicle and two replacement ADA-compliant mini-vans. $111,381
Cowlitz Indian Tribe Cowlitz & Lewis Sustains demand response services in South Lewis and North Cowlitz Counties. $415,258
ECHHO Jefferson Sustains volunteer driver demand-response service for people with special needs. $25,000
Entrust Community Services Yakima Sustains transportation services for people with disabilities in rural Yakima County. $87,799
Everett Transit Snohomish SNOTRAC mobility management. $143,962 *
Frontier Behavioral Health Spokane Sustains support for Care Cars transportation program for at-risk and/or low-income seniors. $305,316
Garfield County Public Transportation Garfield & Asotin Sustains weekday rural commuter routes, medical/shopper route into Asotin and Nez Perce Counties, and local service for Garfield County. $318,084
Grant Transit Authority Grant Replaces two ADA-compliant buses. $212,800
Grant Transit Authority Grant Sustains fixed-route express commuter services for low-income production plant workers between Moses Lake and Warden. $176,000
Grays Harbor Transit Grays Harbor, Mason & Thurston Sustains fixed route and demand response services. $1,500,000
Grays Harbor Transit Grays Harbor, Mason & Thurston Replaces 35-foot buses. $2,085,120
Hopelink King Provides mobility management and operational support to King County Mobility Coalition and three sub-regional groups. $513,056 *
Hopelink King, Pierce & Snohomish Provides mobility management to support coordination and communication between transportation, human service, and emergency service providers. $77,804
HopeSource Kittitas Replaces four ADA cutaway buses for special needs in upper and lower Kittitas County. $283,070
HopeSource Kittitas Sustains demand response services for the elderly and persons with disabilities. $1,202,747
HopeSource Kittitas Provides dispatch & Intelligent Transportation System software and hardware. $211,716
Human Services Council Clark Sustains demand response services for the elderly and persons with disabilities. $306,360
Human Services Council Clark Sustains demand response services to low-income and special needs individuals for employment-related purposes. $492,354
Human Services Council Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Sustains demand response services for the elderly and persons with disabilities. $350,872
Island County Island Provides Planning for special needs coordination and greater transportation services in Island County. $50,000
Island County PTBA Island Replaces five light-duty, van-chassis-built cutaway buses. $522,295
Island County PTBA Island Sustains Island County Connector. $2,206,611
Island County PTBA Island Replaces two heavy-duty, 40-foot buses. $810,017
Island County PTBA Island Establishes Mobility Management Specialist position for outreach program. $134,757
Island County PTBA Island Replaces seven medium-duty, truck-chassis-built cutaway buses. $922,387
Jamestown S’Klallam Clallam & Jefferson Sustains Jamestown campus route service. $139,096
Jefferson Transit Authority Jefferson, Clallam & Grays Harbor Sustains Jefferson Transit’s Olympic Connection service. $377,000
Jefferson Transit Authority Jefferson & Kitsap Sustains East Jefferson fixed route and on-demand services. $1,765,000
Jefferson Transit Authority Jefferson & Kitsap Provides two medium-duty replacement buses to sustain fixed route services. $717,439
Kalispel Tribe of Indians Spokane & Pend Oreille Sustains fixed-route service between the Kalispel Reservation and Spokane and Ione. $382,281
Klickitat County Senior Services Klickitat Sustains demand response services for the elderly and persons with disabilities. $880,050
Klickitat County Senior Services Klickitat Provides two replacement light-duty cutaways and three minivans for dial-a-ride service. $192,083
Lewis Mt Hwy Transit Lewis Sustains service connecting eastern and central Lewis County communities to Chehalis/Centralia $649,350
Lewis Mt Hwy Transit Lewis Replaces one vehicle. $74,583
Link Transit Chelan Sustains Upper Valley demand response. $130,000
Link Transit Chelan & Douglas Sustains commuter routes serving Entiat, Chelan, Cashmere, Leavenworth and Waterville. $775,000
Link Transit Chelan & Douglas Sustains mobility management program. $160,000
Link Transit Chelan & Douglas Provides portable 275kW diesel generator. $110,000
Link Transit Chelan & Douglas Replaces two vans for medical services and three 29-foot buses $340,000
Lower Columbia Community Action Program Clark & Cowlitz Sustains fixed-route services to the general public along the I-5 corridor between Vancouver, Longview and Castle Rock. $551,987
Lummi Nation aka Lummi Indian Business Council Whatcom Sustains Lummi Transit operations. $586,945
Makah Tribal Council Clallam Sustains Makah Public Transit. $164,647
Mason County Transportation Authority Mason Sustains zone and fixed-route services between Shelton, Lower Hood Canal, Arcadia and the Agate/Hartsine area, as contracted with the Shelton School District. $486,000
Mason County Transportation Authority Mason Sustains demand response services to persons with special needs and the general public not served by existing fixed-route and route-deviated services. $1,197,000
Mason County Transportation Authority Mason Replaces five light-duty cutaway vehicles. $378,679
Mason County Transportation Authority Mason, Kitsap & Thurston Sustains regional transportation connectivity services between Mason Transit and transit services in adjacent counties. $1,026,000
Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Skamania &
Klickitat		 Expands the Gorge TransLink Alliance Mobility Management project in Skamania and Klickitat counties; and Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties in Oregon. $65,000
Mount Si Senior Center King Sustains demand response services to the general public and persons with special needs in East King County, including areas east of North Bend through the Snoqualmie Valley and north to Monroe in Snohomish County. $1,027,379
Mount Si Senior Center King Replaces four light-duty cutaway buses for demand response services. $193,154
Okanogan County Transportation & Nutrition Okanogan Provides two ADA-accessible vans for demand response service for elderly, specials needs and general public. $80,424
Okanogan County Transportation & Nutrition Okanogan Replaces five ADA-accessible, light-duty cutaway vehicles for demand response for the elderly, people with special needs, and the general public. $291,420
Okanogan County Transportation & Nutrition Okanogan Sustains Colville Tribe & Okanogan County commuter routes. $615,302
Okanogan County Transportation & Nutrition Okanogan Sustains demand response services for the elderly, persons with special needs, and the general public. $838,440
Olympic Community Action Program Clallam & Jefferson Replaces vehicle for the West End Job Lift program. $48,334
Olympic Community Action Program Clallam & Jefferson Sustains West End Job Lift services on the Olympic Peninsula including tribal lands $126,951
Pacific Transit Pacific Sustains fixed route services with intercity connections to Aberdeen, Naselle and Astoria (OR). $1,035,450
Pacific Transit Pacific Sustains demand response services with intercity connections to Aberdeen, Naselle and Astoria (OR). $686,550
Pacific Transit Pacific Replaces two ADA buses for special needs transportation. $138,157
Pacific Transit Pacific Replaces two buses to sustain existing services. $866,646
People for People Adams, Lincoln, Grant & Franklin Sustains rural and special needs transportation services. $1,804,195
People for People Adams, Lincoln & Grant Replaces vehicles for special needs transportation. $543,004
People for People Adams, Lincoln & Grant Sustains mobility management services. $134,104
People for People Yakima Sustains mobility management services. $125,101
People for People Yakima Replaces five light-duty cutaway buses and one medium-duty cutaway bus for demand response and fixed route services. $519,603
People for People Yakima & Franklin Sustains route-deviated and demand response services to persons with special needs and the general public. $2,509,918
Pierce County Community Connections Pierce Sustains “Beyond the Borders” demand response to special needs populations living outside of the Pierce Transit service area. $1,041,600 *
Pierce County Community Connections Pierce Sustains mobility management activities for the Pierce County Coordinated Transportation Coalition. $174,754 *
Puget Sound Educational Services District Pierce & King Sustains driver training for low-income people who, in turn, provide transportation to people with special needs. $548,853
Puget Sound Educational Services District Pierce & King Sustain Key Peninsula School Bus Connects service within the Peninsula School District. $150,000
Pullman Transit Whitman Sustains fixed route services to persons with special needs and the general public. $1,846,778
Pullman Transit Whitman Sustains demand response services to persons with special needs and the general public. $572,389
Pullman Transit Whitman Expands operational service to extend days and greater frequency. $434,360
RiverCities Transit Cowlitz Sustains paratransit services in the Longview/Kelso urban area. $416,778
RiverCities Transit Cowlitz Replaces three cutaway vehicles with three propane-powered vehicles. $295,144
Rural Resources Community Action Stevens Sustains route-deviated commuter transportation service for the general public connecting Kettle Falls, Colville and Chewelah. $330,399
Rural Resources Community Action Stevens, Ferry & Pend Oreille Sustains operating assistance for dial-a-ride service for special needs and veterans. $1,024,633
Rural Resources Community Action Stevens, Ferry & Pend Oreille Replaces two light-duty buses. $106,385
Rural Resources Community Action Stevens, Ferry & Pend Oreille Expands dial-a-ride services for the general public, people with special needs, seniors, and low-income people. $25,500
San Juan County San Juan Sustains transportation vouchers for people with special needs. $120,000
San Juan County San Juan Sustains a mobility manager position for the purpose of facilitating and developing a long term coordinated transportation network. $207,209
Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe Skagit &
Snohomish		 Sustains the Darrington-Concrete shuttle bus service. $119,325
Senior Services of Snohomish County Snohomish Replaces four light-duty cutaway buses for the Transportation Assistance Program. $338,919 *
Senior Services of Snohomish County Snohomish Sustains the Transportation Assistance Program operations. $831,777 *
Senior Services of Snohomish County Snohomish Provides outreach activities for the Transportation Assistance Program. $34,037 *
Skagit Transit Skagit Replaces five paratransit vehicles. $77,804
Skagit Transit Skagit Sustains mobility management specialist position. $136,151
Skagit Transit Skagit Expands Skagit Transit route 40X. $99,993
Skamania County Senior Services Skamania & Clark Sustains dial-a-ride services for the general public and disadvantaged populations. $275,000
Skamania County Senior Services Skamania and Clark Sustains deviated fixed route services for the general public and disadvantaged populations. $188,550
Skamania County Senior Services Skamania & Clark Provides new dispatching system as part of Information Technology Architecture project. $48,000
Sound Generations King Sustains the Hyde Shuttles, a community-based paratransit service in King County. $1,692,033 *
Special Mobility Services Spokane Sustains demand response service in North Spokane County with connections to Spokane for the general public. $418,602
Special Mobility Services Spokane & Pend Oreille Sustains deviated fixed route service between Newport and Spokane for rural residents. $226,308
Special Mobility Services Spokane, Lincoln & Adams Sustains deviated fixed route service between Davenport and Spokane and Ritzville and Spokane. $364,828
Spokane Tribe of Indians Spokane & Stevens Sustains general operating services for the Moccasin Express. $615,000
Spokane Tribe of Indians Spokane & Stevens Provides support for the purchase and installation of 10 bus shelters for Moccasin Express passengers. $160,000
Squaxin Island Tribe Mason, Grays Harbor & Thurston Sustains operating assistance for weekday dial-a-ride service. $190,000
Squaxin Island Tribe Mason, Grays Harbor and Thurston Replaces one ADA-accessible cutaway bus. $61,203
Thurston Regional Planning Council Thurston, Grays Harbor, Lewis & Mason Provides Here to There mobility management. $48,000
TOGETHER!/Thurston Regional Planning Council Thurston, Grays Harbor, Lewis & Mason Sustains demand response service to people in rural and tribal areas and communities. $1,138,950
Tri County Economic Development District Stevens, Ferry & Pend Orielle Provides support for a regional mobility/
veterans service coordinator position.		 $125,180
Twin Transit Lewis Sustains fixed route and paratransit service in and around Centralia/Chehalis. $1,390,553
Twin Transit Lewis Replaces a vehicle lift (hoist) and engines in two buses. $81,913
United Way of Pierce County Pierce Provides support for South Sound 2-1-1 Transportation Resource Center. $218,013 *
Valley Transit Walla Walla Replaces up to four paratransit vehicles. $399,382
Wahkiakum County Health and Human Resources Wahkiakum, Cowlitz & Pacific Sustains rural bus service from Cathlamet to Longview, and to Naselle. $520,538
Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Walla Walla Provides support for regional transit study/rural mobility strategic plan. $50,000
Whatcom Council of Governments Whatcom Provides Regional Mobility Manager to serve Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties. $191,000
Whatcom Transportation Authority Whatcom Expands Connecting Communities program in northern rural Whatcom County. $868,984
Yakima Transit Yakima & Kittitas Sustains the Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter service. $435,811
Yakima Transit Yakima & Kittitas Expands Yakima Transit’s commuter service between Yakima and Ellensburg. $41,252
Total $60,937,797

* Funded partially or solely by the Puget Sound Regional Council.

