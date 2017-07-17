Transportation grants bring $8.6 million to locally involved programs

Grays Harbor and Pacific County programs will receive $8.6 million dollars in grants.

In a newly announced list of grant awards by the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization, they say that Grays Harbor Transit will receive over $3.5 million in grant funding, while Pacific County will see $2.7 million.

Over $2 million will replace eight local buses in Grays Harbor, which the RTPO says are ”well past their useful life”, while an additional $1.5 million will be used to “Preserve Existing Fixed Route and Demand Response Public Transportation Service” locally.

In Pacific County, over $1 million will be used to replace vehicles, $1.7 million to preserve existing service.

In the Consolidated Grant Program award list for the regional transit origination, they say that they received 18 out of 23 awards that they applied for. All grants filed for Grays Harbor and Pacific County will be fulfilled.

In addition to local transit, other organizations covering our area will be funded.

Coastal Community Action Program of Grays Harbor and Pacific County will receive over $500,000 for their programs.

Squaxin Island Tribe saw $250,000 in funding to sustain and upgrade services, Wahkiakum County Health and Human Resources, which covers a portion of Pacific County will see $520,000, and Thurston Regional Planning Council which works with Grays Harbor received $1.2 million.

The RTPO that covers our area was awarded over $12 million, while over $60 million was awarded statewide.

2017–2019 Consolidated Grant Program Awards

