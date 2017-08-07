Transient stabbed across street from police station

The Aberdeen Police Department issued a statement that a man was stabbed across the street from the Aberdeen Police Department.

APD tells KXRO that a staff member from the Aberdeen Jail saw 2 men across the street from the facility assault a 35 year old transient.

According to a report, they approached the man while he appeared to be sleeping.

Officers responded to find that the victim fled into an alley and was being chased by the 2 men before they arrived.

One man was arrested while trying to flee the area, while the other was found hiding under a trailer nearby.

The 22 and 29 year old transients have been booked into Grays Harbor County Jail for Assault 1st degree.

The victim was found in a nearby alley, with a single stab wound to his chest, having difficulty breathing and chest pain.

He was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital and transferred to Harbor View Medical Center.

He told detectives that the men assaulted him for “sleeping in their spot”.