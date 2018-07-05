Training at Satsop Business Park for spill response

Training at the Satsop Business Park will focus on how to save birds and wildlife following an oil spill off the Washington coast.

According to the Department of Ecology Spills Program, “Multiple locations in Washington are at risk because they are key habitat for threatened and endangered species.”

Vessel, facility, rail, and pipeline oil spill contingency plan holders have a regulatory requirement to deploy mobile wildlife rehabilitation equipment every three years. This equipment is designed to be able to be mobilized for set up as needed anywhere in the state within 24 hours of spill awareness. This is the required 3-year drill for 28 oil spill contingency plan holders operating in Washington.

“Oiling causes a bird’s feathers to mat together, and when this happens, the feathers don’t protect the bird from cold water and air. Once oiled, a bird’s ability to fly and find food is reduced. The ability to successfully rehabilitate oiled birds is largely dependent upon the type of oil spilled, the location of the spill, the time of year, and how quickly animals can be recovered and treated. Fast access to oiled wildlife rehabilitation equipment and other resources greatly increases the chance of survival.

Why it matters. Every year, 20 billion gallons of oil moves through Washington by vessel, rail, and pipeline, posing significant risk of environmental damage statewide. The risks associated with all modes of oil transportation and handling require a robust state program of prevention, preparedness, and response in order to protect our communities, environment, and economy. Regulated plan holders operating in Washington must conduct tabletop drills and equipment deployment drills.”

On Thursday, July 12 from 12-1pm, the Department of Ecology will work with the Marine Spill Response Corporation, Clean Rivers Cooperative, International Bird Rescue, National Response Corporation, Focus Wildlife, and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife to demonstrate oiled wildlife equipment and describe the process for rehabilitating oiled birds.

No birds are going to be used in the training.