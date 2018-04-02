Trailer fire in Satsop injures one

A trailer fire in Satsop early this morning injured a woman.

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 tells KXRO that they were sent to a possible fully engulfed trailer fire in the 200 block of S 5th St in Satsop early this morning.

They say the initial calls came for the fire just after 2:00am in the morning and automatic mutual aid requests for Fire District 2 and Elma Fire were sent as well.

When the first engine arrived on the scene the trailer was fully engulfed.

There were 2 occupants in the trailer who had evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire units.

A 40 year old Satsop woman was treated for facial burns and released at the scene and her boyfriend was not injured.

No other injuries were reported.

According to the trailer’s occupants the cause of the fire was the occupants changing a propane tank bottle that started to leak/spray near a heat source.

Fire District 5 says that matches up with the initial investigation.

They say Grays Harbor Fire District 2 and the Elma Fire Department played a large role in assisting them and fire units cleared the scene at 4:00am.