Trail closures at Schafer State Park

Parts of Schafer State Park are closed due to concerns for public safety.

Washington State Parks says trails north of the Satsop River are closed until further notice.

They say concern for public safety prompted State Parks staff to close the East and West Loop trails, north of the Satsop River because several large diameter trees have fallen across the trails.

The trails will remain closed until their natural resources staff can fully assess the potential risk from standing trees to public safety.

According to State Parks this is an isolated closure in the park, and the day-use area south of the river is open and camping will reopen as scheduled on May 1.

State Parks apologizes for the inconvenience.