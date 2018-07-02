Traffic stops in Ocean Shores lead to arrests on other charges

Ocean Shores Police tell KXRO that early Saturday morning, Ocean Shores PD Officer Justman stopped a car driven by a 43-year old Ocean Shores man who was known to have a suspended driver’s license. Ocean Shores Police say that Officer Justman saw an insurance card on the back seat belonging to a victim of a recent burglary in which several firearms were stolen.

When a search warrant was served on the car, several stolen items were recovered from the same burglary as well as evidence that connected the crime to a home on the 700 block of S. Rain St. NE. When another search warrant and raid was issued for the house that evening, Ocean Shores officers and a Sheriff’s Deputy recovered more items stolen during the burglary and arrested a 26-year old resident for felony Possession of Stolen Property.

While the house was being searched, Sgt. Watson left the scene stopped a speeding car unrelated to the searches, arresting a 52-year old man for Driving While Revoked 1st Degree. That man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and was booked at the County Jail.

OSPD says that while the officers investigated the burglary, they made contact a home in the 400 block of Duck Lake Dr. SE where a resident gave the officers a false name, and the 51-year old man was discovered to be a registered sex offender, living in Ocean Shores without registering locally. The man had a charge of Child Molestation 1st Degree and was arrested for the felony charge of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, as well as two felony warrants.

The police department tells KXRO that the investigation into the burglary is continuing, and more arrests are likely.