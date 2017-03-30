Traffic stop in Hoquiam uncovers burglary and car theft

A routine traffic stop in Hoquiam uncovered an unreported burglary and car theft.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on Tuesday in the early morning hours, Officer David Blundred attempted to make a traffic stop on a 1998 Nissan Maxima for running a stop sign.

The car did not stop and continued driving around west Hoquiam until it turned down a dead end street.

Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and the driver, a 30-year old Tacoma man, and two women who were passengers were detained.

Police say the car appeared to have been hot-wired and it was registered to a home in Spanaway.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office found the registered owner’s house had been burglarized and the car was stolen from the garage.

The owners were on vacation and the burglary had not been discovered.

The man who was driving was booked into the Hoquiam City Jail for an outstanding felony Department of Corrections probation violation warrant.

He will face additional felony and misdemeanor charges.

One passenger, a 25-year old Lynnwood woman, was booked for Making False Statements to Law Enforcement and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She may face additional felony charges as well.

The other passenger, a 24 year old Hoquiam woman, was released pending further investigation.

According to Hoquiam Police, a search warrant was served on the vehicle and a large amount of suspected stolen property, drugs, and drug paraphernalia was recovered.

The homeowners are also missing several firearms, but none were recovered in the vehicle.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers says “This is yet another instance in which a “routine” traffic stop resulted in the discovery of a much more serious crime.”

Detective Pearson (L) and Detective Grossi (R) process all of the items recovered within the stolen car.