Traffic delayed for projects in Montesano, Raymond, & Hoquiam

Traffic will be impacted as work begins today on a culvert outside Montesano, in downtown Raymond, and north of Hoquiam.

Road work on Highway 12 near Montesano is scheduled to start today as the Washington State Department of Transportation starts the final phase of a 7-mile paving project that has been underway since May .

Crews will begin to remove and replace a culvert west of town sitting in an unnamed stream that serves as a tributary to the Wynoochee River, and the project will last through the fall.

Highway 12 will be temporarily reduced to a single lane in each direction west of Devonshire Road and the speed limit will be reduced from 60 mph to 25 mph through the construction zone.

In Raymond, Rognlin’s Inc. will begin construction work today on the US 101/SR 6 intersection improvements and drainage work project that will add the first roundabout in Pacific County.

Contractor crews are scheduled to work Monday through Friday, from 6am to 6pm. Travelers should expect daytime delays of up to 20 minutes through the work zone, with flaggers directing alternating, single-lane traffic.

Once crews remove the signal and begin construction of the roundabout, traffic will be routed through the work zone, around the clock.

This project is scheduled for completion this fall.

Also beginning this week outside Hoquiam, contractor crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin efforts to install a new surface along three miles of US 101.

Starting today, travelers will encounter one-way alternating traffic between State Route 109 to Ocean Beach Road as crews apply a chip seal.

The work will continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each Monday through Friday through late summer.

All regional work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled. Drivers are advised to be prepared for delays and drive through the construction zone with caution.