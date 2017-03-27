Tours of Port of Grays Harbor and Satsop Business Park coming up

The Port of Grays Harbor will once again offer tours for the public of their facilities.

In a release, the Port announced that residents will have a chance to tour both the industrial properties and marine terminals are scheduled through October.

“Ever wonder about all those cars parked by Home Depot? Ever wanted to see the cooling towers at Satsop? Well, now is your chance!”

Guided tours at Satsop Business Park will start March 31, giving anyone interested a first hand look at the cooling towers, tunnel training facility, warehouses, and office buildings of the park.

March 31st: 3:00 pm

June 30th: 3:00 pm

July 6th: 3:30 pm

July 25th: 5:30 pm

August 10th: 3:30 pm

August 22nd: 5:30 pm

October 27th: 3:00 pm

Reservations are required as space is limited. To reserve your spot on a Satsop walking tour, or for more information, call 360-482-1600.

Tours of the marine terminals will begin in June, featuring a presentation on Port history and bus tour of the industrial properties.

Tours of the industrial properties and marine terminals will be offered:

June 27th: 3:00 pm & 5:30pm

July 18th: 6:30am & 3:00 pm

August 23rd: 3pm & 5:30pm

Reservations are required, as space is limited. To reserve your spot on a marine terminals tour, or for more information, call 360-533-9528.