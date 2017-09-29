Tourism grants now open to local nonprofits

Grays Harbor Tourism is now accepting applications from local groups for three tourism-related grant programs.

The Grays Harbor County Department of Tourism distributes funds from room taxes imposed on lodging facilities throughout the area. Each time someone stays in Grays Harbor, a small portion of funding is set aside to be used to attract other visitors.

Local groups can apply for the lodging tax funds for tourism promotional materials or for events and projects held locally that may draw tourists in.

Grant Applications will be accepted from qualifying non-profit entities within Grays Harbor County.

More than $200,000 in these funds are given out each year, according to the tourism office.

“We are very fortunate that our County Commissioners have continued to support the funding of this grant program. They understand that tourism is vital to Grays Harbor’s economic success,” said Kelly Peterson-Lalka, GH Tourism Public Relations/Office Manager. “Tourism results in more than $260 million of revenue and over 5,000 jobs for Grays Harbor County. When we support tourism, our local communities reap the rewards in tax revenue, jobs and community infrastructure. It is a win-win.”

Full details regarding what is a qualifying organization, and/or expense, is available on the appropriate grant application.

The grant programs and their deadlines:

Festival and Event Grants (deadline Oct. 31, 2017)

Tourism Services and Projects (deadline Oct. 31, 2017)

Special Marketing Project Funding (for consideration at Jan. 2017 LTAC meeting: Dec. 29, 2017; for consideration at May 2018 LTAC meeting: April 27, 2018)

Applications for grant funding are available from the Grays Harbor Tourism office.

For more information, contact Kelly Peterson-Lalka at 360-482-2651 or petersonk@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

Photo taken by and property of TAYLOR OSBORN