Tornado Warning for Pacific County

A Tornado Warning remains in effect until 415 PM southwestern Pacific counties…

at 403 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ilwaco, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Hazard… tornado and quarter size hail.

Source… radar indicated rotation.

Impact… flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Pacific County, including Seaview.

In Washington this includes U. S. Highway 101 between mile markers 11 and 14.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather.

If on or near the mouth of the Columbia River, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves, even on small bodies of water.

Move into dock and seek safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

The Chinook school bus has been diverted back to the high school. Cross Country has been canceled, all other after-school programs have been directed into their respective buildings.