Top Stories of 2016

There were many stories in 2016 that touched local residents. Whether that be sadness, warmth, confusion, or anger, KXRO shared those with you.

As we close out 2016 and move into a new year, we take a look back at which stories stood out to our listeners.

We analyzed analytics on both KXRO.com and Facebook.com/KXRONews to find the top stories on both platforms, and ranked them based on multiple criteria.

General Interest Local Impact Long Term Effects

While Breaking News stories dominate the majority of our top analytics, it is impossible to note the impact that major changes and additions have to our area.

The announcement that Retired Motocross Champion Ryan Villopoto was involved in taking over operations at Straddleline ORV Park may be from December, but it dominated our top Facebook posts. Coming in also in the top were the stories on Wendy’s opening in East Aberdeen, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis in Hoquiam, and only days old the addition of Overstock.com to the Satsop Business Park. Grays Harbor saw great things in 2016.

With the good, always come the negative. Breaking news stories on police, fire, and court issues are a regular part of our news and this year saw quite a few that held lasting impacts with residents.

When it was announced that a Hoquiam Pastor was arrested on child molestation charges, the response from the community saw the request for information shared hundreds of times.

Video on social media of a child being thrown from a bridge into the Wynoochee River sent shockwaves through the community, and spread nationwide.

A standoff in Hoquiam had the entire Harbor watching after a man fired a shot into a vehicle and walked into his home. A 7 hour standoff ensued.

Along with breaking news, sharing information with the community and how it may impact them is the core of what we do at KXRO, and those stories also saw major impact.

Word that the West McCleary exit onto Highway 12 would be closing for 2 years as fish passage is replaced, and how that will reduce the highway to 2 lanes will impact not only residents, but the millions of tourists and visitors that come to Grays Harbor each year.

Mark Swanson announced his retirement in only the last few months, but the immediate concerns from the public were what would happen to Swanson’s and their employees. Confirming that jobs were not being lost and businesses were not only staying open, but not even changing their names was a relief to many.

In Social Media, we also saw stories that did not change the daily lives of the vast majority of local residents, but still created a stir. Aberdeen breaking their 6 year losing streak in Foodball, the 2nd time Montesano Jr-Sr High graduate Layne Bruner was drafted to the Baltimore Orioles, the anniversary of the Oakville Ooze, and #freethethigh all generated social buzz.

The highest Reach on Facebook this year was not even for a story, but for a video of 4th of July traffic coming into Aberdeen on the Bluff. Over 234,911 saw the video through shares and views.

In all, KXRO stories were read millions of times, shared throughout the world, and focused specifically on our own back yard.