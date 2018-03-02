Tonight’s performance of “Billy Elliot” has been canceled.

Grays Harbor College tells KXRO that “due to illness of a lead actor, tonight’s opening performance of “Billy Elliot” at the Bishop Center unfortunately is canceled.”

They say the show will open Saturday night at 7:30 pm, as scheduled.

Ticket holders will be contacted today regarding other options for attending the show or refunds.

“Billy Elliot” will be at the Bishop Center Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm, and next week, March 9 & 10 at 7:30 pm, and March 11 at 2 pm.