Time remaining to comment on Gateway Center survey

Residents have through the weekend to comment on proposed plans for the Gateway Center Project, as well as their thoughts on additional funding options to include the facade of the Tamblyn Building.

Following the 2nd design charrette, community members started a petition and stated that they felt that all or a portion of the former Selmer’s annex, or Tamblyn Building as described by local historic preservation groups, should be included into the design.

Originally planned for a single final design based on community input, Coates Design also presented a design that included parts of the façade of the building.

Mayor Larson told KXRO that including the façade would add additional costs, but if comments show that is what the community wants, plans will be adjusted..

In a statement, organizers say that residents have already sent over 500 responses following the January 19 final design meeting.

The survey will remain open through the weekend, closing on February 5. Once closed, comments and responses will be surveyed and combined with previous comments on the project.

When completed, the final design selected through public input will be announced and the Gateway Center will move forward on obtaining funding to construct.