Timberland Bank acquiring South Sound Bank

Timberland Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Timberland Bank, announced that they have signed and agreement with South Sound Bank and plan to merge the regional chain under their name.

According to Timberland, the agreement includes South Sound Bank shareholders receiving 904,918 shares of Timberland common stock and $6.9 million in cash.

“The proposed transaction is expected to be accretive to Timberland’s earnings within the first year following the close and will be immediately accretive to tangible book value per share at close.”

South Sound Bank opened in 2000 and is headquartered out of Olympia, with approximately $186.9 million in assets.

Since 1915, Timberland Bank has spread to locations across Grays Harbor, Thurston, Pierce, King, Kitsap and Lewis counties and includes 22 branches, including its main office in Hoquiam.

Timberland says that their Hoquiam based operation has approximately $1.0 billion in assets, $880.4 million in deposits, and total shareholders’ equity of $117.8 million as of March 31, 2018.

Michael Sand, President and Chief Executive Officer of Timberland, said, “We look forward to welcoming the customers of South Sound Bank to Timberland Bank and working with its employees. This business combination leverages our unique talents and abilities within the Puget Sound market area and strengthens our position in the marketplace.”

Daniel Yerrington, President and Chief Executive Officer of South Sound Bank, said, “We look forward to the opportunity for our customers to join Timberland Bank, which has a strong tradition of providing quality customer service in both the commercial and retail areas throughout the Puget Sound region.”

The companies expect to close the transaction during the fourth calendar quarter of 2018, subject to approval by South Sound Bank shareholders, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals,

and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

