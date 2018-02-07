Timber worker in Grays Harbor rescued after spending night in sink hole

A timber worker was rescued after spending the night in a sink hole in Grays Harbor.

The Olympia Fire Department tweeted that a “Thurston County Special Operations Rescue Team responded to Grays Harbor to assist a timber worker who had fallen down a 20 foot sink hole.”

They say the worker spent the night in the cavern created by an underground stream and was able to exit under his own power.”

KOMO reports that the man was in an area off W. Satsop Road, about six miles northwest of Brady.

They say he was out surveying on Monday and marking areas that could be prone to sinkholes when one opened up and he fell in.

The man was unable to get out and there was no cell service in the area.

A co-worker arrived Tuesday morning and eventually found the man in the hole and called for help.

Crews responded to the scene and helped the worker out of the hole using a ladder.

The man was not injured.