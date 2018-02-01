Tickets now on sale for Brownfield, Outlaws, and others at GH Raceway

Tickets are on sale starting today for highlight events at the Grays Harbor Raceway.
As announced by the raceway, tickets for the Fred Brownfield Classic, Modified Nationals, World of Outlaws, and Monster Slam are now available.
To order your Special Event tickets, call (360)757-6959 .
For a full schedule of events this season, visit www.graysharborraceway.com/schedule
