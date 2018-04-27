Three Stafford Creek Corrections Center Employees Win Agency Awards

Three corrections employees working at Stafford Creek Corrections Center received statewide awards from the Washington State Department of Corrections.

The employees were honored at a ceremony Friday, April 20 in Tumwater.

The awards recognize employees for their continuous work to improve public safety.

Each year, staff members are nominated for the awards by their colleagues.

A total of 74 DOC employees received agency awards out of a pool of 1,073 nominations.

The following awards were given to Stafford Creek Corrections Center employees:

Community Service Award: Steven Bartosh, Corrections and Custody Officer

Correctional Officer of the Year: Gabe Forrest, Corrections and Custody Officer

Classification Counselor of the Year: Timothy Rogich, Classification Counselor

Stafford Creek Corrections Center is a minimum, medium and maximum custody-level prison located nine miles southwest of Aberdeen that houses 1,936 male inmates.

Award Descriptions

Community Service Award

Presented to an employee who gives time, effort and talent to a community or a cause without profiting monetarily. This employee volunteers his/her off-duty time by stepping outside of their familiar environment for the benefit of the public.

Correctional Officer/Community Corrections Officer of the Year

Presented to an officer whose performance goes above and beyond normal requirements and who demonstrates their commitment to the department’s goals and mission. This officer maintains a positive attitude, provides sound decision making, and a strong commitment to teamwork. S/he is an effective communicator, treating others with dignity, fairness, and respect. S/he is a positive role model and maintains professionalism at all times.

Classification Counselor of the Year

Presented to a Classification Counselor who models the highest standard of ethics and accountability. They are responsive to individuals and/or their families, and treat others with dignity, fairness, and respect. This counselor exemplifies teamwork, has strong communication skills, and provides sound decision making. S/he is a positive role model and maintains professionalism at all times.

More information about the awards is available at http://www.doc.wa.gov/about/employees/awards.htm.