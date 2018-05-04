Three local officers to be honored for saving a life

Three local law enforcement officers are going to be honored for saving the life of a 17 year old boy.

The Elma Police Department tells KXRO that on May 7th at 6:00 pm, Sgt. Ryan Cristelli and Officer Steve Miller from the Elma Police Department, along with WSP Trooper David Franzmann, will be honored at the Elma City Council Meeting.

The officers will be presented with Life Saving Medals after saving the life of a 17 year old Elma boy.

They say that on April 17th when the boy’s mother arrived home and found her son on the floor and not breathing she called 911 for assistance.

Officer Miller and Trooper Franzmann responded to the home immediately and began CPR on the boy and Sgt. Cristelli arrived on scene to assist.

Elma police say the officers noted possible signs of pain medication abuse in the boy’s room and Trooper Franzmann administered Narcan while they continued CPR.

Shortly after receiving the Narcan, the boy’s heart started beating and he began breathing on his own.

According to police, District 5 medics arrived on scene and told the boy that he was alive due to the actions of the three officers.

“The actions of these three officers are an example of heroism and exhibit the highest standard of conduct for law enforcement officers. The greatest thing we can do during the course of our career is to save lives,” Elma Police Chief Susan Shultz said. “These officers performed flawlessly as a team, exactly as our public would expect them to.”