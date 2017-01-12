Three day clam dig starts Friday

State fishery managers have given the OK for the second razor clam dig this month, scheduled for the 13th through the 15th at two ocean beaches.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the three-day opening at Copalis and Mocrocks after marine toxin tests confirmed the clams on those beaches are safe to eat.

The best digging typically occurs one to two hours before low tide, according to Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager.

Digging is not allowed on any beach before noon.

The long weekend should provide an excellent opportunity for diggers to visit the coast for clamming, Ayres said.

However, he noted the razor clam opening does not include the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

Both Long Beach and Twin Harbors are closed to razor clam digging due to elevated levels of domoic acid.

A natural toxin produced by certain types of algae, domoic acid can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

WDFW will continue to monitor toxin levels at all ocean beaches.