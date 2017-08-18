Thousands of Washington college students may be eligible for debt relief

Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced that Aequitas Capital Management must provide nearly 2,000 Washington students who borrowed from the Lake Oswego, Oregon company more than $7 million in debt relief.

A motion was filed in federal court that, when approved, will allow Ferguson to file an “assurance of discontinuance” which forces the investment management firm to reduce, and in some cases eliminate, private student loan debt it manages for former students of for-profit Corinthian Colleges.

“Aequitas exploited the broken promises that Corinthian made to Washington students,” Ferguson said. “These student borrowers deserve relief.”

Corinthian operated seven for-profit Everest College locations in Washington. This included Bremerton, Everett, Fife, Renton, Seattle, Tacoma, and Vancouver until February of 2015 when they were sold to Zenith Education Group.

Zenith transitioned the schools from for-profit to non-profit status. The Fife location is no longer open.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued Corinthian Colleges over its “illegal predatory lending scheme” in 2014, and Corinthian completely ceased operations in April of 2015.

Ferguson, along with several other Attorneys General, sent letters to the U.S. Department of Education urging assistance for students.

In 2016, the U.S. Department of Education found that Corinthian misrepresented job placement rates for many of its degree programs in Washington and across the country.

According to Ferguson, between 2011 and 2014, Aequitas participated in predatory lending practices by providing liquidity and financing, helping Corinthian make more than $500 million in private student loans to borrowers.

In March of 2016, the Securities & Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit accusing Aequitas and its top executives of “hiding the rapidly deteriorating financial condition of its enterprise while raising more than $350 million from investors.”

Aequitas was shut down and placed into receivership as a result of the SEC’s suit, and its defrauded investors will ultimately receive substantially less than their initial investment after the company is fully unwound.

Aequitas must forgive the loans of 1,241 Washington students whose loans are in default, totaling more than $5 million in relief.

For 717 Washington students whose loans are still active, Aequitas must reduce outstanding balances by 55 percent, worth more than $2 million. Aequitas will also forgive the loans of several Washington borrowers whose campuses closed.

For the 717 Washington borrowers who still have remaining loan balances, Aequitas will give them the option to either reduce their monthly payments or pay their loans off early by leaving their payments the same. Borrowers with remaining balances remain free to seek additional relief from their debts independent of this resolution.

The debt relief for Washington borrowers was part of a more than $192 million agreement with Aequitas involving 13 states, in conjunction with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Former Corinthian students may also be eligible for forgiveness of their federal student loans. The U.S. Department of Education found that for certain programs, the school misrepresented its job placement rates, and borrowers are eligible for a debt forgiveness process. More information can be found here.