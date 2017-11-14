Thousands lose power in yesterday’s storm

Thousands lost power in Grays Harbor due to the storm yesterday.

The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that two outages alone saw more than a thousand people lose power as nearly 5,000 customers were without power in the Markham, Westport, Grayland, and Tokeland areas, and over 1,400 customers lost power in the Central Park Area.

There were multiple other outages throughout the county that the PUD has been working on throughout the storm.

They last told KXRO that crews are working on power restoration in several areas including on Artic, Lund, and North River Roads, Moonstone Beach, Sunset Lane in Central Park, and areas of the Wynoochee Valley.

Power also has gone out in West Satsop due to a tree in the lines.

PUD crews are also patrolling lines to find the cause of an outage impacting over 2,000 customers in Moclips, Copalis Crossing, and Taholah.

If you are in another area that is still without power, please call the PUD outage hotline at 360-537-3721.