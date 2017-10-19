Thousands lose power as storm hits Grays Harbor

The storm yesterday blew through Grays Harbor and knocked out power to thousands.

The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that over 9,000 customers lost power at some point during the storm.

An outage in Montesano and Central Park affected about 5,600, and outages in Grayland and North Grays Harbor affected about 1,800 each.

According to the PUD power has been restored in East County, Grayland and North Grays Harbor and crews are continuing work on scattered outages throughout the county.

If you are still without power, call the PUD outage hotline at 360-537-3721 or 1-888-541-5923.