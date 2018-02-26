What do you thing the goals of regional transportation are?

The Grays Harbor Council of Governments cordially invites residents in Grays Harbor or Pacific County to take part in a survey regarding the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan.

They tell KXRO in a release that the survey is an “opportunity to weigh in and provide valuable insight into your priorities, concerns, and perspectives”.

Comments will be used to update the Regional Transportation Plan and look at ongoing, long-range regional transportation planning.

The local survey must be completed by March 16th, and is available at the Council of Governments website at www.ghcog.org or at this link;

The survey covers the entire region; this includes Grays Harbor, Pacific, Cowlitz, Lewis, and Wahkiakum Counties, as well as Rainier, Oregon.

The survey is being operated by the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization with the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments as the lead agency.

The 25 question survey takes approximately 5 minutes to complete and asks questions regarding current barriers limiting driving, walking, or biking, as well as individual priorities going forward.

For more information contact the Grays Harbor Council of Governments:

Vicki Cummings

vcummings@ghcog.org

360.537.4386

OR

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments

Robert Stevens

rstevens@cwcog.org

360.577.3041