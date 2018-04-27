There is now a director of the Office of Chehalis Basin

Washington Department of Ecology Director Maia Bellon named Andrea McNamara Doyle as the first director of the Office of Chehalis Basin that oversees the state’s effort to address catastrophic flooding and significantly restore habitat in the Chehalis River Basin.

McNamara Doyle was recently serving as the executive director of the Washington Wildlife & Recreation Coalition.

“Andrea brings a wealth of experience and understanding to this office,” Bellon said. “She has an impressive record of working with a wide variety of stakeholders to achieve sustainable environmental outcomes based on consensus and science.”

“She is particularly adept at building important partnerships with members of the public, tribes, elected officials and environmental groups, which is crucial to finding solutions in the Chehalis River Basin,” Bellon said.

As the director, McNamara Doyle will work with members to implement projects within the Chehalis Basin in an effort to protect communities in the flood prone watershed, as well as restore habitat for salmon, steelhead and other aquatic species.

This work includes the recently announced $4 million for 17 culvert projects in Grays Harbor and Lewis County.

In 2016, the Legislature created the Office of Chehalis Basin to administer legislative funding and implement the goals of the Chehalis Basin Strategy.

The strategy was developed in 2014 by the governor-appointed Chehalis Basin Work Group to address severe flooding and aquatic habitat degradation in the watershed that begins in Lewis County, crosses Thurston and Grays Harbor counties, and drains into the Pacific Ocean.

McNamara Doyle was also executive director of the Washington Public Disclosure Commission, director of the Environmental Hearings Office, and chair of the Pollution Control and Shorelines hearings boards. In her new position, she will report directly to Director Bellon and work as the office’s liaison to the Legislature.

Chehalis Basin Board meetings are held monthly and are open to the public. Agendas and meeting materials are available through EZ View.

Learn more about Office of Chehalis Basin projects and partnerships on Ecology’s blog.