Submitted by The YMCA of Grays Harbor The YMCA of Grays Harbor named Franzine Potts as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 7th. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors, following an extensive search, Franzine will succeed Kurtis Dawson who stepped down in December. “We are privileged to welcome Franzine Potts into her new role as […]

