The public has spoken on Aberdeen classroom changes

The results of a recent poll on how the Aberdeen School District should address reducing their class sizes were released.

Following the passage of Initiative 1351 in 2014, all schools in Washington were required to ensure that K-3 class sizes were no more than 15 to 17 students, while 4-12 grades were required to have no more than 22 to 25 students.

Schools are required to comply with the new sizes by the 2018/2019 school year.

Recently, the Aberdeen School District announced they were looking at 4 options to reduce the size locally, saying that they were compliant with the higher grades, but K-3 classes averaged 19 students.

These included;

Purchase portables for the elementary schools;

Move all 6th Grades to Miller Junior High School;

Band schools by grade level as neighboring districts have done, or

Keep the status quo – Do not implement in 2018-2019 and wait for more guidance from the state.

A survey was released to staff and to the public, asking which options were preferred.

In the results, almost 800 staff and public votes showed support for purchasing the portables and for moving 6th graders to Miller, but there was an overall distaste from both groups for banding the schools by grade.

The School Board considered the survey results on Tuesday at their meeting, and according to reports removed banding as an option, bringing the other options back for a vote by the summer.