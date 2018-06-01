The all-depth halibut fishery near Westport is now closed

Halibut fishing will re-open for some areas and close for another.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says that marine areas 3 through 10 will re-open for halibut fishing Thursday, June 7, and Saturday, June 9 but in Marine Area 2 near Westport, the all-depth halibut fishery is closed effective immediately.

The nearshore halibut fishery in Westport will open seven days per week beginning Saturday, June 2.

The WDFW says there is sufficient quota remaining to continue the recreational halibut fishery for two days in Marine Areas 3 and 4 near Neah Bay and La Push and the Puget Sound region without risk of exceeding the quota.

Through May 27, the total catch in the all-depth recreational halibut fishery in Marine Area 2 was 41,258 pounds, which is 93 percent of the quota and does not leave sufficient quota to open the all-depth halibut fishery for another day.

However, some quota is reserved in this area to allow for a nearshore recreational halibut fishery once the all-depth fishery is closed.

The nearshore area will open to recreational halibut fishing on Saturday, June 2, seven days per week until the quota is taken.

The quota will be adjusted to include the remaining quota from the all-depth fishery.

The nearshore halibut fishery in Marine Area 1 remains open seven days per week until further notice.