The Aberdeen Library Owl is turning 50

Sitting in front of the Aberdeen Timberland Library for decades now, their Owl sculpture is turning 50.

Timberland Regional Library will celebrate the iconic sculpture that has sat at their local branch since 1968.

Created by Benjamino Bufano, the Owl sculpture will be getting a birthday party on Saturday July 14 from 12-1pm.

Bufano was a California based artist born in 1890. He died in 1970, only 2 years after the Owl was installed.

During the event, Friend of the Library Pat Warren will be speaking on the story of the Owl and how it came to Aberdeen.

The event will feature a collection of memorabilia about Bufano and the sculpture. These items will remain on display at the local branch until August 31.