Tesla vehicles arrive 20 minutes after charging stations open

It took approximately 20 minutes for a Tesla vehicle to pull up for a charge when the City of Aberdeen opened up their new parking lot to vehicles on Wednesday.

City Engineer Kris Koski tells KXRO that he received an email from a Tesla owner saying how much the addition is appreciated.

Brandon & Katherine Baker of Redmond said, “It was a great honor to be the first user of the new Tesla Supercharger in Aberdeen today! We live in Redmond, WA and this new charging station really opens up access to the coast. “

First announced in August, the new charging stations have met with mixed reviews on local social media, but regionally and across the US the new stations saw a different response.

“A bunch of us Tesla owners have been eagerly watching the construction and are so happy to see it open today. Thank you Tesla and the city of Aberdeen.”

Online forum users have said that the addition of the station allow them to travel the entire Olympic Peninsula where before it was a risk to drive the coast without recharging.