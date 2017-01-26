Tesla is staying in Aberdeen

On Wednesday night, the contract for the lease of land in Aberdeen to Tesla Motors was reaffirmed following concerns from the public.

The revelation that Mayor Eric Larson holds stock in Tesla Motors Inc. came to the forefront earlier in January. The contract for the charging station lease was voided because Larson did not state in a public meeting prior to the vote for the contract that he held a remote interest.

Larson left the council chambers as the contract was discussed.

Council President Tawni Andrews conducted the meeting through the contract discussion.

The contract was reaffirmed unanimously.