Tesla contract with Aberdeen will be voided, but may be re-approved

Following information showing that Aberdeen Mayor Eric Larson holds stock in Tesla Motors Inc., the contract for the charging stations in Aberdeen will be voided.

Mayor Larson filed documents with the Public Disclosure Commission that he was a minority shareholder with Tesla, but following questions raised online, Larson says that he will begin the process to nullify the contract and hopes the City Council will re-approve it with the new information.

“Tesla was talking with the City of Aberdeen before I actually came into office.” Said Mayor Larson, “If it influenced my decision at all it would be just from the fact that I came into it with a lot more information about how Tesla operates, and what their strategic goals were, and that’s something that I think benefited the City of Aberdeen.”

According to RCW 42.23.040, Larson has what is known as a “remote interest” in Tesla as a stockholder. While Larson stated to KXRO that his interpretation was that as he did not vote on the contract, it did not apply. The RCW states that his interest needed to be disclosed to the City Council in an official meeting before forming the contract.

“Looking back on it and now that the questions been raised again and I have gotten some opinions, I believe that my interpretation was wrong.”

Larson stated that he be charging himself with the violation, which does carry a $500 fine, payable to the City of Aberdeen.

Larson says that when he does incur the penalty, it will nullify the contract currently in place with Tesla.

Larson will be asking that the council places the contract onto the next scheduled meeting and that it is re-signed with the new information as part of the official minutes.

“While I might not have had any bad intentions here, that is not something that matters. The law is the law, and I’m not above that.”

The council will have an opportunity to approve the contract at their meeting on January 18th.