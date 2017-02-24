Teens stole a car from Vancouver and got arrested in Grays Harbor

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested the teenagers responsible.

Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate tells KXRO that deputies were called Thursday afternoon after a “suspicious vehicle” was partially blocking the Aberdeen Lake Road. The 2008 Toyota Corolla Matrix was unoccupied, and deputies discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from Vancouver, WA. The owner said that the car was stolen while he was at a church basketball game.

Approximately a half hour later, deputies were called to the railroad tracks near Baila Dip. A family told the Sheriff’s Office that a 16 year old runaway was with several other youths on the railroad tracks. Deputies found the teens and the 16 year old was turned over to the family members. The other teens were three boys, two who were 13 years of age, and one 14, and a 13 year old girl.

Deputies found that 4 of the 5 teens had come from the stolen vehicle.

They found that a 14 year old runaway (who was from Kelso) had stolen the vehicle in Vancouver by stealing the victim’s car keys from bleachers of the church basketball gym while the owner was playing basketball. The 14 year old had picked up one of the boys (also from Kelso) before driving to Grays Harbor where he picked up two other teens.

Four out of the six juveniles were runaways, and the others were local.

The two juveniles from Kelso were booked into the Grays Harbor Juvenile Facility for possession of stolen vehicle. The girl was also booked on a warrant. The others were released to family members.