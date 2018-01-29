Teens fortunate to avoid serious injury in roll-over

A group of high school students were fortunate to avoid serious injuries during a rollover accident.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that just after noon on Thursday they were sent along with the fire department to a one vehicle roll-over, injury collision near the airport.

A red 2002 Honda Civic was found in the 1000 block of Moon Island Road.

According to police the 16-year old Hoquiam driver, who only had his license for one week, was driving west on Moon Island Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle hit a large, deep puddle.

The car apparently began to hydroplane and fishtail for over 300 feet before leaving the road to the right.

They say that as the car went into deep gravel, it rolled before coming to rest back on its wheels.

The car was likely totaled in the collision.

There were four teenage passengers in the car as well as the driver and all of them were apparently at lunch from Hoquiam High School.

Police say it was fortunate that they all only suffered minor cuts and bruises in the roll-over.

The teens were checked at the scene and later transported for medical care by parents.

The 16-year old driver was not only in violation of his intermediate driver’s license restriction of no passengers under age 20, but he was also charged with Reckless Driving.