Teen hoisted by Coast Guard near La Push

A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted a teenager off of Third Beach near La Push on Sunday morning.

The Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles safely hoisted the 17-year-old and transported him to local emergency medical service personnel waiting in Forks.

The Coast Guard says that at about 2:00am in the morning they got a request for assistance from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.

Friends of the teen contacted Olympic National Park Rangers, and reported that he was suffering from abdominal pain and was shaking, sweating, nauseous and unable to communicate.

The park rangers contacted the Rescue Coordination Center and requested assistance with transporting the patient due to challenging terrain.

The Coast Guard aircrew arrived on scene just after 5:00am and safely transferred the boy to local EMS.

The condition of the patient was reported as stable at the time of the transfer.